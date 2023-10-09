A cool Fall day

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 52 (50-56) Wind SW 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 (38-44) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Wind SSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 58 Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 58 Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 58 Low 44

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain. 70% High 54 Low 46

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain. 70% High 52 Low 44

A large low will sit and spin over Ontario for the next few days. This will keep clouds and

showers in the forecast today with partly cloudy skies tonight.

We’ll have a sun cloud mix and a bit of a break Tuesday and Wednesday.

As milder air tries to move northward, we’ll have clouds and showers Thursday. Skies

will be mostly cloudy Friday.

As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday and Sunday.

