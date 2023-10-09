Cooler than average weather to start the week

By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers taper and end. Breezy at times. Low: 35-42

Monday: Sun and clouds. Breezy with a slight chance of a passing shower or two. Chance of rain is 10%. High: 49-54

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 38-43

Forecast Discussion:

A broad upper level low in Canada will keep a cool, but seasonable air mass in place through early week. Showers will decrease tonight, and for a large part of Monday and Tuesday, should be absent from our area. The best chances of rain will be downwind of Lake Ontario and Erie; with lake effect continuing.

Monday may only see highs in the upper 40s, especially in the higher terrain. Valleys will be in the low 50s. Shower chances Monday are small; at less than 10%.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. Both days will see clouds and sun mixed.

A weak disturbance might slide in later Thursday and bring a small chance of some rain showers. The chance of rain is 30%. Friday should be dry, but next weekend looks quite unsettled. Rain is likely Saturday and could linger into Sunday as a complex low pressure system moves through the region.

