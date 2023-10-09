Dog Walking Forecast--Dallas

A few showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 52 (50-56) Wind SW 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 (38-44) Wind S 5-10 mph

A large low will sit and spin over Ontario for the next few days. This will keep clouds and

showers in the forecast today with partly cloudy skies tonight.

We’ll have a sun cloud mix and a bit of a break Tuesday and Wednesday.

As milder air tries to move northward, we’ll have clouds and showers Thursday. Skies

will be mostly cloudy Friday.

As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday and Sunday.

