Every Cats Dream ‘Fall Fur Adoption’ & ‘Poker Prowl’ event

(WBNG) -- Every Cats Dream Rescue “Fall Fur Adoption” event and first annual “Poker Prowl” coming in October. The adoption will be Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vestal Public Library.

The poker event will be on Oct. 21 from noon until 4 p.m. with a $20 fee, and all players must be 21 years old or older.

Find more information at the link.

