Iroquois Study Association discusses importance of ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’

(WBNG) -- National Indigenous Peoples Day is Oct. 9 and is a day meant to honor the contributions of Native Americans.

Director of the Iroquois Study Association Dolores Elliot said, that more than 13,000 years ago, people first started arriving in Broome County and as the climate got warmer, other animals started to populate the area. It’s said that the native people were able to use their resources and live off the animals, rivers and streams.

Elliot said it has been shown that more than 100 different kinds of plants were used to provide food, dyes and medicine.

“People first started arriving in Broome County long before it was Broome County back, maybe 13,000 years ago, as they followed the retreating glacier North and followed the Macedon and mammoths and saber tooth tigers,” said Elliot.

It is said that the first record of a European coming to the area was back in 1776.

A good way to learn more about the indigenous people of America and their history is to check out books at local libraries or take a trip to one of NY’s many Native American museums.

