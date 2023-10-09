Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County

DRYDEN, NY (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a crash in the Town of Dryden on Oct. 7, New York State Police announced.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Kimberly L. Anthony, of Rochester, NY.

Emergency crews were dispatched to West Malloryville Road for a report of a vehicle striking a tree around 9:45 a.m.

The driver and the front seat passengers were taken to Upstate Medical University Hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries was not revealed. Anthony was a rear-seat passenger.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on Fall Creek Road when it left the roadway and continued north before striking the tree.

Police are still investigating the crash.

