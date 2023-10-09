A seasonable week lies ahead

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly. Low: 36-42

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Stray shower possible. Chance of rain is 10%. High: 51-56

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38-44

Forecast Discussion:

A broad upper level low in Canada will keep a cool, but seasonable air mass in place through early week. For a large part of tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday, showers should be absent from our area. The best chances of rain will be downwind of Lake Ontario and Erie; with lake effect continuing. Given that is it lake effect, a slight change in wind direction could spit more clouds and even a showers or two from time to time across the area. The chance of rain is low, at around 10%.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday should be dry, but next weekend looks quite unsettled. Rain is likely Saturday and could linger into Sunday as a complex low pressure system moves through the region. The chance of rain Saturday is 70% and 40% Sunday.

