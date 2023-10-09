Shots fired in Ithaca, police can’t find victims

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said it responded to the 100 block of Fifth St. for a report of shots fired early Monday morning.

The police department said officers on the scene located and recovered evidence from the incident, but no injured parties were located.

If you have any information regarding this, you can anonymously contact the Ithaca Police Department at the following email tip address: www.cityofithaca,org/ipdtips

No other information was released by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
Endicott Lions Club hosts third annual ‘Punt, Pass and Kick’ competition
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Jury finds repeat felon guilty of possession of fentanyl

Latest News

Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
BC Bagels donates 100% of ‘pink bagel’ proceeds to local charity
Broome County Arts Council presents a vibrant weekend at the Broome Art Trail