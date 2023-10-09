Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down section of highway near Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Both lanes of traffic are blocked after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the highway by the Town of Colesville.

The rollover occurred on Route 88 Eastbound by mile marker 14.

As of 1:55 p.m., New York State Police were at the scene but Broome County dispatchers were unable to confirm additional information.

511NY reported that traffic in the Colesville area has slowed down due to the rollover.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

