Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down section of highway near Colesville

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Both lanes of traffic are blocked after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the highway by the Town of Colesville.

The rollover occurred on Route 88 Eastbound by mile marker 14.

As of 1:55 p.m., New York State Police were at the scene but Broome County dispatchers were unable to confirm additional information.

511NY reported that traffic in the Colesville area has slowed down due to the rollover.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
Endicott Lions Club hosts third annual ‘Punt, Pass and Kick’ competition
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Jury finds repeat felon guilty of possession of fentanyl

Latest News

Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
BC Bagels donates 100% of ‘pink bagel’ proceeds to local charity
Shots fired in Ithaca, police can’t find victims