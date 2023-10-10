Binghamton Black Bears preparing for 2023-2024 season

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears are coming off of a 36-15-5 season in 22-23, which earned them a spot in the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs. In the postseason, Binghamton lost to eventual champion Danbury in the semifinals.

Now, the team is focused on winning the league in 2024. To do that, they’ve revamped their lineup, adding tons of new talent to the locker room. The new additions are younger than the team has been in the past, but the goal is still the same for the team.

“We have a fast-paced, hard-working, respectful team,” said head coach Brant Sherwood. “A lot of these guys came out of college, got their degrees, came up through the pecking order, and are looking to make a name for themselves in pro hockey. One of the things we really focused on over the offseason was getting these guys moved up to the next level.”

“Our goal this year is a championship and I think we have a great group of guys in the locker room,” said captain and forward Tyson Kirkby. “We went a lot younger, but that means those guys are hungry. Like coach said, they’re trying to make a name for themselves, they want to go to the next level, and I think that’LL be a recipe for success for us.”

Binghamton opens up the 2023-2024 season on Saturday, October 14 at home against the Elmira River Sharks at 7 p.m.

