Binghamton men’s soccer player Anthony Randazzo named America East Rookie of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton freshman forward Anthony Randazzo has been named as the America East Rookie of the Week. It’s the first time in his career that he’s earned this award.

Randazzo scored the eventual game-winning goal in Binghamton’s 3-1 over Albany on Saturday. The goal in the 68th minute to break a 1-1 tie was the first goal in his collegiate career.

The Bearcats will be back in action against Vermont this Saturday at home at 6:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.