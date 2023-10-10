Binghamton University’s Basketball homecoming weekend

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton University basketball team will have “One Binghamton Madness” taking place on Friday as part of the Binghamton University’s homecoming weekend. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the official start time of 6:07 p.m., the event is free and open to the public.

Homecoming weekend will also include a “Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” at 1 p.m. and an annual fall festival at 3 p.m.

