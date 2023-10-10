Binghamton University’s Basketball homecoming weekend

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton University basketball team will have “One Binghamton Madness” taking place on Friday as part of the Binghamton University’s homecoming weekend. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the official start time of 6:07 p.m., the event is free and open to the public.

Homecoming weekend will also include a “Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” at 1 p.m. and an annual fall festival at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

Matthews Walkathon
Matthews Walkathon
Vestal Marching Band to host ‘Golden Circle of Bands’ competition
Vestal Marching Band to host ‘Golden Circle of Bands’ competition