Binghamton women’s soccer goalie Kaitlyn Williams named America East Defensive Player of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton women’s soccer goalie Kaitlyn Williams was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week. It’s her second weekly honor this season and third for her career.

This past weekend, Williams made seven saves in her fourth shutout of the season as Binghamton beat UMass Lowell 2-0 on the road. She currently ranks in the top-five in the conference in goals against average and save percentage.

The Bearcats return to the field on Sunday as they host Vermont at 1 p.m.

