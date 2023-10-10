Cool with clouds
A little breezy
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly east. 0-.05″ 20% High 56 (52-58)
Wind SW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 (34-44) Wind SSW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind SW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Wind SW 3-8
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 Low 40
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 58 Low 44
SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain. 70% High 52 Low 44
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain. 60% High 52 Low 44
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42
A large low is sitting and spinning over Ontario and will continue to do so for the next
few days. This will keep partly cloudy and a few showers in the forecast today. Skies will
be partly cloudy tonight.
We’ll have a sun cloud mix and a bit of a break Wednesday and Thursday with increasing clouds
Friday.
As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have a steady rain for Saturday and Sunday with lingering
showers Monday.
