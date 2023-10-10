Cortland Co. man arrested for domestic violence

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORTLANDVILLE (WBNG) -- According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office a man was arrested for domestic violence charges.

Officers were called to the scene at a Cortlandville residence on Penguin Drive for an investigation of a domestic disturbance incident on Oct. 8. It was determined that Robert L. Benson, 48, had strangled and struck his victim several times. It was also determined that Bensen withheld the victim from calling emergency services.

According to the office, Bensen refused to comply with officers and redistricted arrest. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Bensen was arraigned in Central Arraignment on Oct. 9 and remanded to the Cortland County Jail without bail.

Bensen is scheduled to appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Oct. 11.

