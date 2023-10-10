Dog Walking Forecast--Chloe
Mixed Clouds, Breezy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly east. 0-.05″ 20% High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 (34-44) Wind SSW 5-10 mph
A large low is sitting and spinning over Ontario and will continue to do so for the next
few days. This will keep partly cloudy and a few showers in the forecast today. Skies will
be partly cloudy tonight.
We’ll have a sun cloud mix and a bit of a break Wednesday and Thursday with increasing clouds
Friday.
As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have a steady rain for Saturday and Sunday with lingering
showers Monday.
