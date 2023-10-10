Dog Walking Forecast--Chloe

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly east. 0-.05″ 20% High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 (34-44) Wind SSW 5-10 mph

A large low is sitting and spinning over Ontario and will continue to do so for the next

few days. This will keep partly cloudy and a few showers in the forecast today. Skies will

be partly cloudy tonight.

We’ll have a sun cloud mix and a bit of a break Wednesday and Thursday with increasing clouds

Friday.

As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have a steady rain for Saturday and Sunday with lingering

showers Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.