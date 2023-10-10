Fall festivities happening at Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm

APPALACHIAN, NY (WBNG) -- Jackson’s Farm has been serving the community for over six decades and will continue to bring fall fun to the community.

The farm was established in 1958 and is a family-owned business passed on through two generations.

Every year the farm hosts various fun fall activities for families in the area. Some fall activities include a pumpkin patch, a haunted house, an obstacle course, ziplining, an inflatable bounce house and face painting.

The Jackson Family said they have been lucky to grow and love bringing joy to the community.

“A lot of times if you just stop and you look out of the window you just see the kids enjoying themselves that’s actually the most rewarding part of this,” said the farm’s owner, James Jackson. “It is a lot of work and obviously we’re trying to generate income but watching the kids play and use their imagination, it’s really fun and it is really rewarding.”

The Jackson Farm is open seven days a week and welcomes all ages.

For more information, follow this link.

