A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters

VESTAL (WBNG) - For NYSEG’s Binghamton division, efforts to install smart meters began in late August. The division covers Broome County, parts of Tioga County, Chenango County and Cortland County.

“So far, we’ve put in about 12,000 meters,” said NYSEG’s Joe Rusin. “There’s about 100,000 electric meters we have to do and about 60,000 gas meters that we have to do.”

At a home in Vestal, 12 News was there to see firsthand how NYSEG goes through the replacement process. While there, NYSEG installed an updated white electric meter. Then on the gas side of the Vestal house, they added a module.

“On the electric meter, the customer will have about a 10 or 15-minute outage,” said Rusin. “On the gas side when we put the module in, they won’t have any outage at all.”

When it’s time for NYSEG to continue the efforts on future dates, residents will be notified by getting a postcard followed by a call closer to the actual date.

With a traditional meter, NYSEG reads the meter every other month. Once the replacement happens, expect an actual reading every month. Rusin also said NYSEG doesn’t have the ability to control a customer’s thermostat.

During a power outage, Rusin said they’re able to be notified faster and respond faster. When a voltage issue arises, NYSEG will receive an alert.

“We actually have to monitor information that’s coming from these meters, so it will help to create some new jobs,” said Rusin.

The goal is to finish the process by early 2025. For more information, head to this website.

