‘Harvest Dinner’ with United Way of Broome Co.

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Healthy Lifestyles Coalition is a community collaboration that empowers neighborhood residents to adopt healthy lifestyles and achieve positive health outcomes.

The United Way of Broome County will be hosting its annual “Harvest Dinner” which follows the Healthy Lifestyles Coalition’s mission. The dinner will take place at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

‘Harvest Dinner’ with United Way of Broome Co.
Matthews Walkathon
Matthews Walkathon
Vestal Marching Band to host ‘Golden Circle of Bands’ competition