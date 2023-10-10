‘Harvest Dinner’ with United Way of Broome Co.

(WBNG) -- The Healthy Lifestyles Coalition is a community collaboration that empowers neighborhood residents to adopt healthy lifestyles and achieve positive health outcomes.

The United Way of Broome County will be hosting its annual “Harvest Dinner” which follows the Healthy Lifestyles Coalition’s mission. The dinner will take place at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

