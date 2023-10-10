No Shave November / Cure the Blue 5K

(WBNG) -- Tioga State Bank and WBNG are partnering for the No Shave November / Cure the 5K to bring awareness and raise funds for prostate cancer. This is the seventh year in a row that WBNG and TSB are holding the special event.

This year, the event will be in-person and virtual. The in-person 5K will be held at Highland Park in Endwell at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4. The event will be held rain or shine. Following the race, there will be a pancake breakfast.

All proceeds from the event Cure the Blue. TSB will match up to the first 100 registrations.

To register, and for more information, follow this link. It is $25. The first 100 people to register before Oct. 14 will receive a complimentary race shirt to wear when they are participating in the 5K.

