One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

‘Taylors’ Pizza House’ wins 1st place for gluten free pizza
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024
President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war