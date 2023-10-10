Quiet weather pattern persists for us

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 40-47

Wednesday: Partial sun. Slightest chance of a sprinkle or shower. Chance of rain is 10%. High: 55-60

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 36-43

Forecast Discussion:

A broad upper level low in Canada will keep a cool, but seasonable air mass in place through midweek. The pattern breaks down later this week and a low pressure system moves in from across the country.

For a large part of tonight and Wednesday, showers should be absent from our area. The best chances of rain will be downwind of Lake Ontario and Erie; with lake effect continuing. Given that is it lake effect, a slight change in wind direction could spit more clouds and even a showers or two from time to time across the area. The chance of rain is low, at around 10%.

Thursday and Friday should be dry, but the weekend looks quite unsettled. There is a small chance of a few sprinkles on Thursday.

Rain is likely Saturday and could linger into Sunday as a complex low pressure system moves through the region. The chance of rain Saturday is 90% and 30% Sunday.

Early next week looks quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 50s.

