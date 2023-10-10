Rep. Molinaro urges Secretary of State to bring home US citizens stuck in Israel

(WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) is asking the Biden Administration to ensure the safe return of Americans who are stranded in Israel.

Molinaro’s plea comes just days after Hamas, an Islamist group that operates in Gaza, attacked Israeli citizens, killing hundreds. According to reports, at least 11 Americans were killed in the vicious attacks and others were taken hostage.

Molinaro said he and his office have been communicating with Upstate New Yorkers who are in Israel and trying to escape the war. He said, as of Tuesday, more than a dozen Upstate New Yorkers have been able to escape the country. Yet, Molinaro noted with flights being canceled in and out of the Jewish State, fleeing Israel has become increasingly difficult.

“Israel is at war. We have been working to help Upstate New Yorkers escape Hamas’s terror campaign, but know there are still more fleeing and running out of options,” Molinaro said in a news release. “We must act swiftly and decisively to bring Americans home. My office remains ready to assist.”

Hamas is not designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations although the United States and Israel have labeled the group as such.

Molinaro said his constituents can call his office at 518-625-2100 if they need help getting home.

Molinaro’s full letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken is posted below:

Dear Secretary Blinken,

I am incredibly concerned for several of my constituents who are currently in Israel and need assistance returning to the United States. After the recent horrific attacks perpetrated by Hamas and the subsequent declaration of war by Israel, I seek information regarding what steps are being taken to ensure the safe return of my constituents and other American citizens.

I am absolutely disgusted by the surprise and ongoing attacks against the innocent people of Israel. Tragically, over 700 people in Israel have died and over 2,000 injured. Additionally, there are thousands of American citizens currently in Israel who seek to return to the United States, including many of my constituents. There is grave urgency in this matter as attacks from Hamas are ongoing and there are reports of Americans being taken as hostages.

Flights are being canceled and many airlines are suspending operations in the region, stranding thousands. While I appreciate the efforts the State Department is taking during this awful situation, I need to know what is being done to expeditiously assist American citizens. Therefore, I request answers to the following questions as soon as possible:

How many American citizens are currently in Israel?

What, if any, outreach is being done to reach out and assist these individuals?

What actions is the State Department taking to help American citizens who need assistance to return to the United States?

Are there any actions being taken to increase the number of flights outgoing from Israel to the United States?

