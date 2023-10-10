‘RISE’ brings awareness to domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(WEEK)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the “RISE” organization in Binghamton wanted to bring awareness to the community and remind them it is there to help at all times.

The RISE mission is to assist families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence while increasing the community’s awareness of this pervasive problem. The organization has numerous services available that can help those seeking help in situations that involve domestic violence.

Executive Director of RISE Nicole Barren shared the details of the services the organization offers.

“So, our services include an emergency shelter, hotline advocacy and counseling services, so we can help people all along their journey,” said Barren. “We can help people who need shelter, we can help people get orders of protection, we can help people heal from the emotional trauma through therapy through counseling, so we really offer a lot of services for survivors.”

RISE has a 24-hour hotline for anyone in need of help suffering through domestic violence. The hotline number is 607-754-4340.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

Fall festivities happening at Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm
Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm
No Shave November / Cure the Blue 5K
Rep. Molinaro urges Secretary of State to bring home US citizens stuck in Israel