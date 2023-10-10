‘RISE’ brings awareness to domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(WBNG) -- The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the “RISE” organization in Binghamton wanted to bring awareness to the community and remind them it is there to help at all times.

The RISE mission is to assist families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence while increasing the community’s awareness of this pervasive problem. The organization has numerous services available that can help those seeking help in situations that involve domestic violence.

Executive Director of RISE Nicole Barren shared the details of the services the organization offers.

“So, our services include an emergency shelter, hotline advocacy and counseling services, so we can help people all along their journey,” said Barren. “We can help people who need shelter, we can help people get orders of protection, we can help people heal from the emotional trauma through therapy through counseling, so we really offer a lot of services for survivors.”

RISE has a 24-hour hotline for anyone in need of help suffering through domestic violence. The hotline number is 607-754-4340.

