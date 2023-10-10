Rumble Ponies pitcher Dom Hamel named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for September

Binghamton pitcher Dom Hamel.
Binghamton pitcher Dom Hamel.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Dom Hamel has been named as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Over his last four starts of the season, he did not allow a single run.

In the playoffs, he allowed just three hits and struck out eight over seven and two-thirds scoreless innings in Binghamton’s 2-0 series-clinching win over Somerset in the Northeast Division Series.

Hamel ends the season second in the Eastern League in strikeouts and in the top five in ERA and innings pitched. He made 25 starts for the Rumble Ponies this season.

He joins Mike Vasil as the two Binghamton pitchers to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in 2023.

