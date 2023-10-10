Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers

36% of federal student loan borrowers do not think they can make their payments
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly half of student loan borrowers don’t know how much money they owe, according to a recent NerdWallet survey.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there’s a lot of confusion after three and a half years of no payments.

“All of a sudden, they are starting and for a lot of people that means confusion and stress because they suddenly have to come up with that money,” Palmer explained. “And that money’s been going to other essential things, in some cases food and rent. So, it is a really challenging time for a lot of people.”

There are some options for people that really need help. For example, there’s a 12-month “on ramp” program, but it’s important to note interest still accrues during that time.

The Biden Admiration has also rolled out several income driven repayment plans.

“They get a little complicated but basically if you go to studentaid.gov you can figure out what you might be eligible for and what makes the most sense for you,” Palmer said.

NerdWallet shared tips for people feeling overwhelmed:

  • Go to studentaid.gov and look up the different plans available to see if there is a fit
  • Research how much you owe and to whom
  • Create a monthly budget that will allow room for the new payments

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire broke out during training
This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with...
104-year-old dies peacefully in her sleep 1 week after world record skydive