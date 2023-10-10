‘Taylors’ Pizza House’ wins 1st place for gluten free pizza

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Taylors’ Pizza House in Endwell has been traveling across the country over the years, competing in various pizza competitions. For the last few weeks, Co-Owner George Taylor has been creating a recipe for a gluten-free crust that tastes like regular pizza.

After perfecting the recipe, the team headed to Atlantic City, NJ to compete in the “International Pizza Challenge.”

“I really want to make something that really tastes like pizza,” Taylor said. “So, we started working on it a few weeks back and we took it to the competition, won with it, and we’re gonna introduce it here.”

Taylor said being able to take home the restaurant’s first, first-place prize, was a surreal feeling.

“I was really shocked,” Taylor said. “I mean there were some amazing pizzas there. I tasted a lot of the other competitor’s pizzas and there was a lot of phenomenal stuff that you couldn’t even tell was gluten-free. So, when they called my name for first place I was just like ‘wow.’”

Unfortunately, the flour will take some time to be delivered, but once it is, the gluten-free Sublime pizza will be ready for customers.

The team said they are grateful for all of the support the community constantly shows.

“We support them, they support us and it’s been really good being here,” Taylor said.

