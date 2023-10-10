Top Five Plays of the Week (10-9-23)
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!
#5 - Spencer-Van Etten/Candor girls soccer player Alexandra Lyon scores a goal in her team’s loss to Elmira Notre Dame
#4 - Union-Endicott’s Dante Sterling scores a goal in his team’s win over Johnson City
#3 - Norwich’s Drew Westervelt forces a fumble and Zachary Parker returns it for a touchdown in their win over Owego
#2 - Delhi’s Noah Dungan makes a diving catch off a throw from Chuck Haight in their win over Sidney
#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Vincent Mancini returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s win over Windsor
