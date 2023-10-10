Top Five Plays of the Week (10-9-23)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Spencer-Van Etten/Candor girls soccer player Alexandra Lyon scores a goal in her team’s loss to Elmira Notre Dame

#4 - Union-Endicott’s Dante Sterling scores a goal in his team’s win over Johnson City

#3 - Norwich’s Drew Westervelt forces a fumble and Zachary Parker returns it for a touchdown in their win over Owego

#2 - Delhi’s Noah Dungan makes a diving catch off a throw from Chuck Haight in their win over Sidney

#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Vincent Mancini returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s win over Windsor

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Top Five Plays of the Week (10-9-23)
Delhi boys soccer players Cullen Rivera (8) and Bryce Burrows (9) celebrate after a goal during...
Highlights: Delhi vs. Greene (boys’ soccer)
Highlights: Delhi vs. Greene (boys’ soccer)
Binghamton pitcher Dom Hamel.
Rumble Ponies pitcher Dom Hamel named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for September