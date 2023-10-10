Vestal Marching Band to host ‘Golden Circle of Bands’ competition

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Vestal Golden Bears Marching Band will host the “Golden Circle of Bands” on Saturday as part of the New York State Field Band Competition.

The competition will take place at the Dick Hoover Stadium in Vestal with gates opening at 5 p.m. General admission is $12, seniors and students’ admission costs are $10 and children 5 or younger are free.

