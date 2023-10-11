‘A-21 Walk for Freedom’ to bring awareness to human trafficking

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force will be hosting the “A-21 Walk for Freedom” on Saturday in downtown Binghamton. This is a silent walk and participants are asked to dress in all black.

Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. and participants will walk in a single file line through the city with the start location at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade.

Follow the link to sign up for the event.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.