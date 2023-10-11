‘A-21 Walk for Freedom’ to bring awareness to human trafficking

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force will be hosting the “A-21 Walk for Freedom” on Saturday in downtown Binghamton. This is a silent walk and participants are asked to dress in all black.

Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. and participants will walk in a single file line through the city with the start location at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade.

Follow the link to sign up for the event.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
‘Taylors’ Pizza House’ wins 1st place for gluten free pizza
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

‘A-21 Walk for Freedom’ to bring awareness to human trafficking
Workforce Connection: Frito Lay
Workforce Connection: Frito Lay
Financial Tip: Impact of Artificial Intelligence