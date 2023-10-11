Binghamton Rotary holds open forum debate for NYS Supreme Court 6th Judicial District candidates

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Candidates for the New York State Supreme Court 6th Judicial District: Democrat Deirdre Hay and Republican Cheryl Insignia, participated in an open forum debate Tuesday at the Binghamton Rotary Club.

At the event, the candidates had an opportunity to share why they were the best fit for the open judge seat.

Hay currently runs a private practice out of Ithaca, but the decision to run for this position comes from a desire to have equality in the courtroom.

“I’m running for New York State Supreme Court Justice because I believe in fairness and quality for everybody and keeping politics out of the courtroom,” said Hay. “I have lots of litigation experience in areas that the Supreme Court decides such as family law.”

For Insignia, she believes her long-time experience as an attorney, including a leadership position at a law firm, makes her the right fit.

“I’ve been practicing in Broome County in the Southern Tier for 25 years; 16 years with Coughlin & Gerhart,” said Insignia. “With Coughlin & Gerhart I was actually one of the executive committee members helping manage the firm so I have experience leading and helping people through difficult situations.”

Both candidates say their background in many areas of the law makes them a natural fit for the judgeship.

“I bring the wealth of experience in various diverse areas of the law,” said Hay. “Family, property, personal injuries, contract law and I have lots of litigation experience.”

“I have a varied and diverse experience over the last 25 years,” said Insignia. “Everything from real estate to public litigations but currently I’m a public law attorney so I’m representing schools, towns, villages, fire and EMS.”

The district contains ten counties, including Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego and Schuyler.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

