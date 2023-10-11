Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting NYC housing vouchers for migrants

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County initiated a new emergency order that prevents New York City residents from using housing vouchers in Broome County.

County officials said the vouchers are part of NYC’s Family Homelessness & Eviction Prevention Supplement program which provides a housing allowance to eligible city families that are either living in a homeless shelter or at risk of becoming homeless.

Officials noted that the vouchers are worth the Department of Housing & Urban Development’s fair-market rate for the county they are used in. In Broome County, a voucher would be worth $904 for a single-bedroom unit.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said county residents eligible for housing assistance through the Department of Social Services would have great trouble finding housing since their housing allowance is less than the vouchers offered by NYC. Garnar warned that this could cause Broome County’s own homeless population to rise as it would price local residents out of living space.

“New York City is once again trying to relocate individuals with virtually no communication with the rest of the state and no plan in place for how they will track individuals participating in their program,” Garnar warned in a news release.

In May, Garnar declared a State of Emergency regarding the potential of migrants being relocated to Broome County. Then, Garnar said the county would be unable to house migrants due to the lack of available housing.

On Tuesday, he reiterated that message. Garnar said Broome County continues to have limited short and long-term housing. The county executive also said that Broome’s healthcare system is still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Since the declaration of the State of Emergency, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office instructed hotels and motels about it. In May, an emergency order dictated that municipalities from outside of Broome County are barred from making contracts with hotels and motels without a permit issued by the county and vice versa.

Still, the sheriff’s office is continuing to work with the county government over the possibility of asylum seekers entering Broome County.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of the residents of Broome County remains unwavering, despite New York City’s varied and continued efforts to surreptitiously relocate large groups of individuals in our community,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. “The latest housing voucher scheme is set to price local families out of much-needed housing, increasing homelessness and creating unsafe situations for our residents across Broome County, especially those already receiving public assistance.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has come under fire recently for how he is handling the migrant crisis in NYC. In mid-September, Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) quoted Adams; who said the migrants would destroy the city, in a Zoom conference regarding the issue.

Molinaro has also called for a special session of the New York State Legislature to adopt legislation that would stop NYC from moving migrants upstate. He also demanded that New York get rid of its Sanctuary State designation.

