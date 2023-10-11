Broome County Sheriff announces new K9 ‘Raven’

(WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office introduced the newest canine member of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and Undersheriff Sammy L. Davis welcomed Deputy Thomas Holden back from training with K9 Raven, the 1-year-old German Shepard who returned from a 10-week training program at Cedar Creek K9 Training in Illinois.

Raven will continue to train under Deputy Holden for a short time in multiple categories before eventually being sent out into the field later this year.

“[Raven] is pre-trained in tracking narcotics detection and apprehension so tracking fugitives, missing people of any kind, children, adults, drug detections in buildings, finding people in buildings,” said Holden.

Raven is five weeks away from entering the field.

Akshar said Raven is already a part of the sheriff’s office family.

