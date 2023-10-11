Broome-Tioga BOCES among 53 employers recognized for supporting employees with disabilities

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As unemployment of those with disabilities continues to rise, the New York State Education Department is commending 53 businesses statewide for excellence in employing individuals with disabilities. Several of the businesses on Commissioner Betty Rosa’s list are in the Southern Tier.

“If you’re overlooking a person because of a physical or mental disability, that’s a shame on the employer,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Director of Human Resources Robin Eccleston. “We can embrace a person’s strengths and look at the value they can bring to our organization.”

In 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that approximately 21% of people with disabilities in the United States were unemployed, increasing from approximately 19% in 2021. To educate people about disability employment issues, October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Recognized organizations have established work settings that acknowledge and utilize the unique and diverse abilities of their employees.

“I know I have physical limitations, but they really recognize that my intellect is there and support me for that,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Speech Language Pathologist Jennifer Burrell. She was involved in a car accident in her young life that left her unable to walk. Her disability doesn’t stop her, instead, it helps her connect with students.

“We love to employ people with disabilities because they specifically are emotionally attached and understand what it is to serve students,” said Eccleston.

Broome-Tioga BOCES is just one of the 53 employers recognized by the state. Visions Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Endwell, is the largest employer on the list, with more than 500 employees. Culture & Inclusion Officer LaToya Pryce said listening to all of them is key.

“I don’t know everything about disabilities, but there’s somebody somewhere in this organization who is always willing to share feedback and share their knowledge with us so that we do get better,” said Pryce.

A neurodiversity resource group is just one example she gave of initiatives to support those with disabilities. For all of the companies, sharing knowledge and strengths helps advance access and equity for people with disabilities.

“We all have strengths and really just try to find what those strengths are and then really push it because we all have something special that we can contribute to the world,” said Burrell.

