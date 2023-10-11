Home destroyed by flames in Town of Binghamton

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A house was destroyed by a fire in the Town of Binghamton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 4063 Blinkman Rd. A family was able to escape the flames uninjured, officials said.

The blaze began in the garage and moved onto an attached house but the origin of the fire could not be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

