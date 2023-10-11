Endicott man found dead in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that it recovered a body at the former property of the Vestal Nursing Center.

The department said around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to 860 Vestal Rd. after a passerby noticed the body. Officers identified the body as Benjamin Garrett, 59, of Endicott. He was previously reported missing by his family.

The department said an autopsy at Lourdes Hospital and a police investigation led officers to believe that there was no foul play that resulted in his death. However, the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Authorities noted that Garrett routinely walked home along Route 17 from his job in East Vestal to his residence in Endicott.

Anyone who interacted with Garrett or saw him since 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 is asked to contact Vestal detectives at 607-754-2477.

