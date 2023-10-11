High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-10-23)
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 10:
Boys’ Soccer:
Seton Catholic - 6, Binghamton - 2
Johnson City - 0, Dryden - 3
Bainbridge-Guilford - 1. Harpursville/Afton - 5
Walton/Downsville - 3, Margaretville - 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Norwich - 0, Union-Endicott - 2
Johnson City - 1, Dryden - 9
Seton Catholic - 2, Binghamton/Windsor - 3
Horseheads - 1, Waverly - 0
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.