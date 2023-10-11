High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-10-23)

(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 10:

Boys’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 6, Binghamton - 2

Johnson City - 0, Dryden - 3

Bainbridge-Guilford - 1. Harpursville/Afton - 5

Walton/Downsville - 3, Margaretville - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Norwich - 0, Union-Endicott - 2

Johnson City - 1, Dryden - 9

Seton Catholic - 2, Binghamton/Windsor - 3

Horseheads - 1, Waverly - 0

