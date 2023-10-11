Is rain still coming this weekend?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Isolated frost possible. Low: 37-45

Thursday: 20% chance of a few spotty showers, otherwise partly sunny. High: 56-52

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 33-38

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers are possible early tonight as the upper level low in Canada moves northeast away from our region. It will drag a weak surface trough through Thursday afternoon and there is a small chance of a couple spotty showers in the afternoon. The chance of showers is less than 20%.

Friday looks dry with sun and clouds turning cloudy late.

Low pressure will be diving south of the area Saturday. Rain is likely Saturday near and south of Binghamton, but rain chances look to decrease northeast away from Binghamton. There could be a very sharp gradient in rainfall from northeast to southwest; with higher totals southwest. There has been a southward trend in the rainfall since yesterday.

Sunday has trended drier today, but we are still keeping a few showers in the forecast just to be safe. Again, if that trend continues tomorrow, we may be able to reduce, or remove rain chances altogether.

Early next week looks quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 50s.

