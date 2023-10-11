Jenna Beck - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) - ”I do the 100 Free, the 200 IM, the 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, Medley, basically all of them.”

Chenango Valley senior swimmer Jenna Beck does it all for the Warriors as she competes in whatever event her team needs her to.

“I can move her around and she’ll come perform for us. She’s really a go-getter and she’s able to swim a lot of different events which helps our team be successful,” said Chenango Valley head coach Charles Frayer.

This is nothing new for Jenna. She’s been on varsity for Chenango Valley since 7th grade and now five years later she’s putting it all together.

“I definitely have gotten better throughout the years with the competitors and just myself and the team. My coaches have really pushed me to my full potential and more throughout the years,” said Beck.

Not only does Jenna lead the Warriors with her times, she’s also vocal, sharing what she’s learned throughout her years at CV.

“She encourages the other swimmers to do better. She’ll help kids on the team if they need help with something. She’ll help them get better. She’s just a very outgoing person,” explained Frayer.

There are now just a couple weeks left in the season and Jenna has a clear goal to make the state time in the 100 freestyle. Currently, she’s less than three-tenths of a second off.

“Technique at this point and hopefully just getting the speed there and combining it all together at once, said Beck.

Reaching that benchmark is exactly how Jenna wants to end her career.

“It would definitely mean the entire world to me. I’ve been working to get a state time ever since I was little so just to get that time would be an incredible achievement,” added Beck.

She also has her eyes on another goal as well, a team sectional championship.

“Not only would it mean a lot to me but to the team as well. It would just show that all of our hard work went to good use,” said Beck.

No matter the event Chenango Valley needs to win, Jenna will be ready to go.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.