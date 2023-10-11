Johnson City Police’s ‘Handle With Care’ program expands across Broome County

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The “Handle with Care” program is an intervention program that the Johnson City Police Department developed to prevent children’s exposure to trauma and alleviate its negative effects as well as increase knowledge and awareness of this issue.

The JCPD has been working with the Johnson City School District for the last six years on this program but is finally expanding it across the county.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said the department understands that trauma could have lasting repercussions on a child and that the program needed to be expanded.

“We understand that when a child is subjected to some kind of emotional, psychological trauma, it doesn’t end when we leave the scene,” Chief Dodge said. “The trauma sometimes carries on for maybe a long time with that child.”

Suffering from trauma could cause distractions at school, emotional distress, acting out or lack of sleep.

With this program, teachers will get an email with the headline “Handle With Care” and as little information as possible to still describe the situation but give the student privacy.

Chief Dodge explained it is important to do more for trauma victims.

”We need to do all that we can to ensure that children are successful and I think that law enforcement is becoming more and more cognizant of the impact of trauma on victims and trying to do more to help victims,” Chief Dodge said.

He explained that in the past if there was a homicide, police would pay more attention to the actual crime than the impact it has on the victims and he wants to do better.

Chief Dodge said he is happy to bring this to all of the schools in Broome County to make sure students are more successful and supported in and out of the classroom.

