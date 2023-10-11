Lawmakers urge Public Service Commission to reject NYSEG rate increase

(WBNG) -- In June 2022, NYSEG RG&E and DPS asked the Public Service Commission to authorize a three-year deal for astronomical delivery rate increases.

Specifically, the increase will cause double-digit rate hikes for residents. In April, lawmakers sent a letter signed by 32 state legislators to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Public Service Commission to reject the proposal.

Since the Public Service Commission has the ability to approve the rate hikes as soon as Thursday, lawmakers are once again calling for the proposal to be rejected.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) shared the factors in place when considering the request made by NYSEG.

“Keep in mind the poverty rates that we are looking at 29% percent in Rochester and 28% in Buffalo,” said Lupardo. “Right here in the City of Binghamton, a staggering 37.2% of these folks can barely pay the current utility bills and barely make ends meet.”

Government officials also said residents have dealt with poor quality service. NYSEG and RG&E currently have the lowest overall customer service scores of any utility with complaint response times averaging more than 120 days.

In response to the lawmaker’s request to deny the proposal, NYSEG released the following statement:

“Over the past several months, NYSEG has relayed the facts about our rate case proposal across the state and Southern Tier communities on how the minimal increase for the average residential customer will translate to strengthening our storm resiliency, keep us on a path to meet our clean energy goals for future generations, fund the vital investments needed to build and fix our aging infrastructure and increase assistance to our most vulnerable customers. Additionally, the proposal includes $50 million to support the City of Ithaca’s Green New Deal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. As always, we welcome the opportunity to meet and discuss these needs with our legislative partners, and how we can continue to work towards providing safe, efficient, and reliable service to our customers.”

