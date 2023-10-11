A little bit of sunshine

Seasonable temperatures
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 (54-62) Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (34-44) Wind Variable 3-8

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Clouds increase Friday night. High 58 Low 44

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain. 80% High 50 Low 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 40% High 52 Low 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Low 42

We still have that large low sitting and spinning over Ontario. This will keep partly cloudy

in the forecast today and Thursday. A little more sunshine Friday. Skies will be partly

cloudy at night.

As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have a steady rain for Saturday and Sunday with lingering

showers Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average.

Cool with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday.

