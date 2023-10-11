A little bit of sunshine
Seasonable temperatures
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 (54-62) Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42 (34-44) Wind Variable 3-8
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Clouds increase Friday night. High 58 Low 44
SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain. 80% High 50 Low 44
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 40% High 52 Low 42
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Low 42
We still have that large low sitting and spinning over Ontario. This will keep partly cloudy
in the forecast today and Thursday. A little more sunshine Friday. Skies will be partly
cloudy at night.
As a low to our west moves in, we’ll have a steady rain for Saturday and Sunday with lingering
showers Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average.
Cool with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday.
