New tennis courts at Recreation Park honor Harper Stantz

Binghamton (WBNG) - October 10 marked the official dedication ceremony for the redesigned tennis courts in memory of Harper Stantz.

“Four and a half years ago, Binghamton lost one of our brightest lights when 16-year-old Harper Stantz was hit walking home from playing tennis at this very park,” said Mayor Jared Kraham.

In the years since, Harper has lived on in our community through things like the Harper Stantz Music Festival at Recreation Park and community cleanup efforts in the Westside.

“The community has rallied time and time again to honor Harper’s spirit, smile and what she meant to Binghamton,” said Kraham.

With the space at Rec Park open to the public for tennis and pickleball, the latest way Binghamton is honoring Stantz is by naming the courts in her memory.

“I’ve been playing on these courts for 50 years,” said Marty Stantz. “I’m sure they’ve been here another 50 years before that or something. At least a long time... That’ll keep her memory going for hopefully for many, you know, hundreds of years at least until they stop playing tennis around here.”

At the Tuesday ceremony, the Binghamton High School and Seton Catholic Central High School tennis teams, Westside neighbors, city council members and more were in attendance. Players also handed Harper’s mother sunflowers and yellow roses, which feature Harper’s favorite color.

“The Stantz family has shown us all how to persevere through tragedy,” said Stantz. “Not just because we have to, but because in doing so, we can leave good where there was once only pain and darkness.”

The ceremony also featured a moment for Marty Stantz and Harper’s grandfather to take a few hits at the new courts while players lined the court to pay their respects.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Patty Stantz, Harper’s mother, said Harper would be really honored.

The decision for the dedication was orchestrated by the former mayor, Rich David.

