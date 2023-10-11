Sen. Gillibrand calls for military funding to protect Israel after deadly terrorist attack

(Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua | Source: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) stood with New York Jewish leaders Wednesday to call for full military funding for Israel just days after the country was attacked by Hamas.

Gillibrand said funding should help replenish the Jewish State’s renowned Iron Dome air defense system, assist with evacuation flights out of the country for Americans and enhance security for synagogues.

“I strongly condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people,” said Gillibrand. “My heart goes out to the people of Israel whose lives have been torn apart by these savage acts of brutality. Throughout my career, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars for Israel’s defense systems, and now that work will be more critical than ever.”

Gillibrand said the attack was a moment to come together in unity and show the world the US will stand up in the face of antisemitism.

Hamas is an Islamist group not designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, despite the United States and Israel identifying the group as such. Oct 7, Hamas launched rockets and attacked from the ground, killing hundreds.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters
Pickup truck carrying pickup truck, front section of vehicle flips on highway
‘Taylors’ Pizza House’ wins 1st place for gluten free pizza
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

Latest News

Endicott man found dead in Vestal
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Johnson City Police’s ‘Handle With Care’ program expands across Broome County
The eight tennis courts are located on the corner of Beethoven Street and Seminary Avenue.
New tennis courts at Recreation Park honor Harper Stantz