Sen. Gillibrand calls for military funding to protect Israel after deadly terrorist attack

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) stood with New York Jewish leaders Wednesday to call for full military funding for Israel just days after the country was attacked by Hamas.

Gillibrand said funding should help replenish the Jewish State’s renowned Iron Dome air defense system, assist with evacuation flights out of the country for Americans and enhance security for synagogues.

“I strongly condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people,” said Gillibrand. “My heart goes out to the people of Israel whose lives have been torn apart by these savage acts of brutality. Throughout my career, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars for Israel’s defense systems, and now that work will be more critical than ever.”

Gillibrand said the attack was a moment to come together in unity and show the world the US will stand up in the face of antisemitism.

Hamas is an Islamist group not designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, despite the United States and Israel identifying the group as such. Oct 7, Hamas launched rockets and attacked from the ground, killing hundreds.

