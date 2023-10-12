$475,220 announced for Chenango Forks CSD security upgrades

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Central School District will receive $475,220 for security upgrades.

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) announced the funding on Thursday. The money comes from the Department of Justice’s Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Program. The initiative seeks to provide teachers and students with tools to prevent and respond to violence within schools.

Molinaro referenced, that in December 2022, the Chenango Forks Central School District underwent lockout procedures when Nicolas Skiba, who is from the town, appeared in a Facebook Live video wearing body armor and having a weapon. Skiba pleaded guilty to felony charges resulting from the incident and was later sentenced to three years in prison. From that initial incident, other schools also underwent lockouts.

“This grant will enable the district to enact new safety layers including emergency management, and communication software and expand our social-emotional wellness and character education programs through resources and training,” said Chenango Forks Central District Superintendant Thomas Burkhardt.

Representative Molinaro said he was proud to announce the funding. He said the money can also help with reducing violence around the schools in the district.

“It is critical that children have a safe educational environment and schools have the necessary resources to ensure this protection,” he said.

