Berry Hill Fire Tower ‘Astronomy Night’

(WBNG) -- Members of the New York State Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association and the Berry Hill Volunteer Stewards will be hosting “Astronomy Night” at the Berry Hill Fire Tower on Friday.

The fire tower is located in the Mcdonough State Forest at 373 North Tower Road, about 20 minutes out from the Village of Norwich.

Follow the link for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.