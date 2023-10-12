City Council unanimously votes for $7.25 million bond ordinance to keep Rumble Ponies in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday night, Binghamton City Council unanimously voted in favor of a bond ordinance for improvement projects at Mirabito Stadium, home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

With more than $7 million dollars earmarked for stadium improvements, some Binghamton residents are concerned about the spending of taxpayer dollars.

These concerns come from a document stating the team only needed $3.1 million to be in compliance with Major League Baseball, and the additional $4 million is not needed.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting residents in attendance noted the spending takes a large chunk of the city’s annual budget.

“This isn’t chump change,” said Binghamton resident Kenny Brown. “From what I found on the city website the gross total budget was $99,838,837.17 which means you are voting on spending an additional amount of 4.5 percent of the total annual city budget.”

In response to these concerns, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the additional funding is for new mandates set down by Major League Baseball that require the additional funding, and if the City, which owns the stadium, does not complete these projects the Rumble Ponies could be forced to relocate.

“The numbers include both field drainage and any other Major League Baseball requirement,” said Kraham. “One of the big changes fans will see next season is protective netting from foul line to foul line. This is a new requirement putting fan safety first and foremost.”

In a statement to 12 News, the Rumble Ponies said, “We appreciate the unanimous, bipartisan support of local officials to keep Mirabito Stadium in compliance with Major League Baseball facility requirements. Our stadium is more than 30 years old. This creates ongoing challenges that must be addressed to meet modern ballpark standards — especially with issues of field drainage. The city is following through on its commitments from 2021 when we collectively secured the future of baseball in Binghamton.”

