‘Coaching For Her’ looks to change narrative on female coaching

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Kim Myers was watching one of her daughters participate in a sporting event and did not like what she witnessed or heard when it came to both the coaching being given and the energy that was taking place in the huddle.

“I noticed with my daughter’s teams that some of the things that were being said to female athletes, coaching that was going on, maybe it was ok for males, but I know that it was not ok for girls,” said Myers. “Seeing all that I thought we need to do something about that.”

So, Myers along with help from members of Binghamton University launched “Coaching for Her,” a program with the goal of helping coaches understand the difference between coaching a female athlete as opposed to a male athlete. DICK’S Sporting Goods allows them to use their facilities to host clinics and seminars planned for coaches all over the United States, Myers hopes this can help get more females back participating in sports.

While the short-term goals of the program are clear and precise, the long-term plan for Myers and the company is one that does not require the program’s services for female sports.

“I would love for it not to be necessary is what I think the goal would be so that people would be like of course females in sports of course! I think there will be a whole new attitude about females in sports so they feel more comfortable so they can go out and compete,” said Myers.

