Dog Walking Forecast--Penny

Valley fog, then sunshine
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A couple of afternoon showers are possible, mainly north. 0-T” 20%

High 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Low 38 (32-40) Wind NW 3-8 mph

We still have that low sitting to our north, but it is beginning to move east. We’ll have

partly cloudy in the forecast today. As we’ve seen the pasts few days, there could be a couple

of afternoon showers across our northern locations. With partly cloudy skies and light winds,

there could be some patchy frost tonight.

A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night.

A change in the forecast. As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There

will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our NY counties.

An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.

Mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man found dead in Vestal
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
4063 Brinkman Rd. Fire
Home damaged by flames in Town of Binghamton
The eight tennis courts are located on the corner of Beethoven Street and Seminary Avenue.
New tennis courts at Recreation Park honor Harper Stantz
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Chloe
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Dallas
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Cooper
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Gracie, Charlie