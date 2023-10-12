Entire Binghamton High School Class of 2024 accepted into SUNY Broome

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The entire Binghamton High School Class of 2024 has automatically been accepted into the College Express Program.

The program is a partnership between Binghamton High School and SUNY Broome. It gives students an opportunity to continue their education in the Southern Tier without having to commute very far.

In November, there will be three dates for students who have a chosen program of study to tour the SUNY Broome campus and be walked through the application process.

“There are more than 700 faculty and staff members at SUNY Broome and we work collectively each day to ensure that a college education is accessible, affordable and obtainable for each student that has a desire to learn,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Kelly Penny.

Students learned about various programs at the college as well as a grant.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.